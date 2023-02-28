China's yuan firms on easing dollar, recovery bets

SHANGHAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan strengthened on Tuesday following broad weakness in the U.S. dollar overnight, while market participants expected an upcoming survey to show growth in Chinese manufacturing activity, which would help boost sentiment toward the yuan.

The dollar fell from a seven-week high on Monday after a higher-than-expected drop in U.S. durable goods which dented some of the hawkishness built into U.S. interest rates.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.9519 per U.S. dollar, firmer than the previous fix 6.9572.

In the spot market, the yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.9515 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.9364 at midday, 69 pips firmer from the previous late session close.

Maybank analysts said investors' focus could turn towards China's Purchasing Manager Index numbers this week followed by the country's annual parliamentary gatherings, where officials will release growth targets and policies.

A Reuters poll for the PMI due on Wednesday showed factory activity was expected to show continued growth in February.

"With the Chinese authorities focused on turning the economy around this year, (we) expect further stimulus and even evidence of economic recovery to boost yuan sentiment," Maybank analysts said in a note.

There are also other signs suggesting the world's second largest economy is getting back on track after the scrapping of zero-COVID policies late last year.

A private survey showed new home sales rose sharply in February from a slump in the previous month, buoyed by a rise in demand in small and medium-sized cities after the scrapping of COVID curbs and supportive policies.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY rose to 104.773 from the previous close of 104.673. The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.9532 per dollar.

