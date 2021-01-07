China's yuan firms despite fresh measures to limit inflows, set for best week since Nov

SHANGHAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China's yuan edged higher against the dollar on Friday and looked set for its best week in two months, despite fresh measures rolled out by the central bank overnight to ease capital inflows and slow the currency's rally.

The yuan has gained up nearly 1% against the greenback in the first week of the new year, building on a near 7% rise in 2020, but the rapid gains have made the authorities feel increasingly uncomfortable.

On Thursday night, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it had tightened the way it assesses cross-border financing risks to make it harder for domestic firms to raise funds in overseas markets, a move that markets believed was to lower the upper limit for companies to borrow overseas.

"The PBOC has stepped up efforts to cool down the yuan's one-sided appreciation," Gao Qi, FX strategist at Scotiabank in Singapore, said in a note.

"In our view, the central bank's gentle measures are not intended to halt or reverse the yuan appreciation, but aimed at smoothing extreme movements in the local FX market and curbing the herd behavior there."

On Friday, the PBOC set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.4708 per dollar prior to the market open, 100 pips or 0.15% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4608.

The onshore spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.4700 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4660 at midday, 119 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have gained 0.96% to the dollar for the week, the biggest weekly gain since early November.

Despite chaos in Washington just weeks ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden taking office, many analysts and investors hope the incoming administration will work to improve strained relations between the world's two largest economies.

"We expect Biden will opt for a strategic review of the relationship between the U.S. and China, engaging dialogues. This should help reduce headline volatility and fears of de-globalisation; thus providing a favourable background for the CNY," said Marco Sun, chief financial market analyst at MUFG Bank.

Separately, a new Reuters poll showed that most emerging market currencies will continue last year's rally against a tumbling dollar into 2021 as a thirst for higher yield and hopes for a successful coronavirus vaccine rollout helps drive gains.

The partly managed but most actively traded emerging market currency was predicted to edge up about 1% to 6.40 per dollar by end-year.

The global dollar index =USD rose to 89.861 at midday, when the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.46 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0403 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.4708

6.4608

-0.15%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.466

6.4779

0.18%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.07%

Spot change YTD

0.96%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

28.00%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 95.88 95.78 0.1 Dollar index 89.861 89.815 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.46 0.09% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.5953 -1.89% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

