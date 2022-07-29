China's yuan firms as shrinking U.S. GDP sends dollar lower

SHANGHAI, July 29 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed against the dollar on Friday, after overnight data showed the U.S. economy contracted for a second straight quarter, hosing down more aggressive expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

A top meeting of the ruling Communist Party on Thursday didn't offer many new clues about China's next economic stimulus moves, and traders expect the yuan to remain mostly rangebound until new catalyst emerges.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.7437 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix 6.7411.

In the spot market, the yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.7420 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.7411 at midday, 55 pips stronger from the previous late session close.

The dollar index =USD dropped to a more than three-week low, as U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product contracted at a 0.9% annualized rate, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve will not raise rates as aggressively as previously expected.

Chinese yuan "continues to take the cue of the broader trajectory of the USD," said Maybank analysts in a note. "Without a strong cue from home, this pair may continue to track the broader USD move."

China dropped previous calls that it would seek to meet its 2022 growth target and instead said it would focus on achieving the best possible results for the economy this year, state media said on Thursday after the Politburo meeting.

"We do not think Beijing will launch an all-out campaign to meet the annual growth target of 'around 5.5%', which now seems out of reach," said Nomura in a note.

China would stick to the "dynamic zero-COVID" policy, Xinhua reported after the meeting, while much of the rest of the world has been trying to live with the virus.

"This really underscores how dearly the leadership is holding onto the zero-COVID strategy at the possible expense of economic growth," Maybank said in a note, adding virus uncertainties will continue to weigh on the yuan.

The country's top leaders also vowed to stabilise the property and financial sectors in the meeting, ensuring the delivery of pre-sold homes following recent nationwide mortgage boycotts.

"It appears that the deteriorating China growth outlook and unsettling property market will keep the RMB upside in check," said Ken Cheung, Chief Asian FX Strategist at Mizuho Bank.

The global dollar index .DXY fell to 105.869 from the previous close of 106.351. The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.7434 per dollar.

The yuan market at 4:24AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.7437

6.7411

-0.04%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.7411

6.7466

0.08%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.04%

Spot change YTD

-5.73%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

22.78%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 105.869 106.351 -0.5 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.7434 -0.03% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.7002 0.65% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Jason Xue and Brenda Goh; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com;))

