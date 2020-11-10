China's yuan firms as dollar slips on vaccine concerns

SHANGHAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The yuan firmed on Wednesday as the dollar pulled back on tempering optimism about a COVID-19 vaccine, and as China's recovering economy and high-yielding assets continued to attract inflows.

The rise came despite a weaker daily fixing of the yuan's daily midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC() set that rate CNY=PBOC at 6.607 per dollar on Wednesday, weaker than the previous fix of 6.5897, which was its strongest level since June 27, 2018.

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.6050 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5951 around midday, 209 pips stronger than Tuesday's late session close.

While lower than a 28-month high of 6.5630 touched on Monday as the market welcomed Joe Biden's election as U.S. president, analysts and traders continue to see more upside for the currency.

"Fundamentals and flows are driving the yuan. China continues leading the global economic recovery and the yuan retains its yield advantage over the dollar," said Qi Gao, Asia FX strategist at Scotiabank in Singapore.

China has made a rapid recovery from a deep coronavirus-induced slump early in the year, with resilient exports and manufacturing activity, though soft inflation data released Tuesday showed some upstream demand remains tepid.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 strengthened to 6.5873 per dollar from its previous close of 6.5985.

Initial optimism that an experimental vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Germany's BioNTech 22UAy.DE was 90% effective had boosted the dollar on Tuesday, but traders took a cooler view Wednesday as logistical issues around the vaccine's distribution became clear even if it wins regulatory approval.

The vaccine must be shipped and centrally stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius, presenting problems for countries that lack the necessary refrigeration equipment.

The global dollar index =USD fell to 92.643 from the previous close of 92.726.

"The market overreacted to the vaccine news, if there's no better news in the future, I fear the market must reverse," said a trader at a Chinese banks. "Yuan assets are still fragrant, real asset allocation demand is still going to come in and buy the yuan."

The yuan market at 4:03AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.607

6.5897

-0.26%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.5951

6.616

0.32%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.18%

Spot change YTD

5.58%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

25.49%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 95.75 95.64 0.1 Dollar index 92.643 92.726 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.5873 0.12% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.7581 -2.24% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Jindong Zhang; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

