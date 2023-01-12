China's yuan firms as cooling U.S. inflation undermines dollar

By Georgina Lee

HONG KONG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's yuan hovered at a five-month high on Friday, buoyed by a weaker dollar as cooling U.S. inflation raised hopes the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of monetary tightening.

Early in the session, the onshore yuan touched a six-month high of 6.7184 before retracing some of the gains by mid-day.

The yuan and other emerging currencies have made strong gains recently as the greenback wobbled on hopes that the Fed will downshift interest rate hikes in its upcoming meeting in February to 25 basis points (bps), from 50 bps in December.

For the week up to Thursday, the yuan has gained about 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Data released on Thursday showed that U.S consumer prices surprisingly fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years, as the consumer price index dipped 0.1% in December after gaining 0.1% in November. The slowdown was welcomed by Federal Reserve policymakers.

"The stronger movement of the yuan this week is largly driven by investors staying bearish on the dollar. If compared with the Euro, the yuan has only moved sideways," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.7250 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.7257 at midday, 3 pips firmer from the previous late session close and -0.05% away from the midpoint.

There was little reaction to the release of China's 2022 trade data, which as expected highlighted weak demand at home and abroad and has been eclipsed by forecasts of a post-COVID economic recovery this year.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.7292 per U.S. dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix 6.768. The spot rate is currently allowed to trade with a range 2% above or below the official fixing on any given day.

The global dollar index .DXY rose to 102.273 from the previous close of 102.246. It had flirted with a seven-month low earlier on Friday after a sharp dive overnight.

The yuan's strength is also supported by border reopening optimism. Data from a Bank of America research report released on Friday shows that intra-city traffic, especially in top tier cities, has largely returned to the late-October levels.

"The China reopening optimism held steady alongside the pick-up in metro passenger volume in January," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho bank.

The February traffic data after the Chinese New Year is set to improve notably, "but any disappointment will pull the yuan back to weaker levels," he said.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 0.14% weaker than the onshore spot at 6.735 per dollar.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs)CNY1YNDFOR=, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.593, 2.07% away from the midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate.

The yuan market at 3:05AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

Divergence from midpoint*

Spot change YTD

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Georgina Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((Georgina.Lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.