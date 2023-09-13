China's yuan firms amid tight liquidity, US inflation in focus

SHANGHAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed against the dollar on Wednesday, as offshore liquidity remains tight and investors awaited key U.S. inflation data for clues on the direction of Federal Reserve interest rates.

The U.S. August consumer price index (CPI) is due on Wednesday and any downside surprise is likely to make the yuan stronger against the dollar.

Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.1894 per U.S. dollar, 92 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.1986 and 889 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate.

The midpoint guidance was again set with a strong bias and slightly firmer than market expected.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.2877 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.2823 at midday, 88 pips firmer from the previous late session close.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 62 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 7.2885 per dollar.

Offshore yuan funding conditions have turned more volatile over the past 24 hours, said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

"Whatever the drivers, it will continue to dissuade speculators from shorting the offshore yuan," Tan said.

China's central bank is set to ramp up bill sales again in Hong Kong next week, according to an official announcement on Wednesday, with market participants interpreting it as a sign that authorities are keen to stabilise a weakening yuan.

"Whether this bearish (dollar-yuan) reversal can pan out requires evidence of sustained economic recovery and that is unlikely in the near-term," said Maybank analysts. They anticipate only a gradual strengthening of the offshore yuan against the dollar with next support at 7.2430 unlikely to be breached easily.

The global dollar index .DXY fell to 104.675 from the previous close of 104.711.

The yuan market at 0337 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1894

7.1986

0.13%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.2823

7.2911

0.12%

Divergence from midpoint*

1.29%

Spot change YTD

-5.25%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

13.65%

Key indexes:

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 104.675 104.711 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.2885 -0.09% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.112 1.09% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

