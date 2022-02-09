China's yuan firms against dollar but downward pressure grows

SHANGHAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The yuan strengthened against the dollar on Wednesday, but increasing divergence between the monetary policy outlooks of the world's two largest economies is expected to weigh on the Chinese currency.

The yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.3642 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3618 at midday, 42 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

The dollar index .DXY, which tracks the value of the greenback against a basket of major global currencies, traded sideways at around 95.6 ahead of the release of U.S. consumer inflation data due on Thursday.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates as early as next month, while China is widely expected to cut interest rates further in the coming months to bolster a slowing economy.

As a result, the yield spread between China and U.S. sovereign bonds has been narrowing to a 2-1/2-year low, meaning "the net flow to RMB assets is expected to slow down," Ken Cheung, strategist at Mizuho Bank, wrote on Wednesday.

He maintains expectations of modest yuan depreciation throughout the year, with year-end target at 6.50 level.

On Tuesday, the yield of 10-year U.S. treasuries US10YT=RR hit a 2-1/2-year high of 1.97%, while the yield of its Chinese counterparts CN10YT=RR hit a 1-1/2 low of 2.67% last month.

"Against a hawkish Fed and a dovish PBOC, the China-US 10Y bond yield differential has narrowed sharply to 77 basis points from 149 basis points in mid-December," DBS Group said in a note on Wednesday.

"Thursday's U.S. CPI data is very much on the radar of markets," it added.

Offshore, one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs)CNY1YNDFOR=, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at around 6.47.

The yuan market at 5:05AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.3653

6.3569

-0.13%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.3611

6.366

0.08%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.07%

Spot change YTD

-0.10%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

30.11%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 102.23 102.21 0.0 Dollar index 95.542 95.643 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.3645 -0.05% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.4708 -1.63% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

