China's yuan firm; signs of economic recovery, policy support help

SHANGHAI, June 21 (Reuters) - China's yuan rose against the dollar on Tuesday, helped by signs of economic recovery and foreign inflows into Chinese stocks as Beijing unveiled a raft of stimulus measures and eased regulations on the tech sector.

A possible removal of some U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods also lent support to the yuan, though some analysts caution that the world's second-biggest economy's position as a shelter from the global markets turmoil could be short-lived.

Onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.6829 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.6869 at midday, firmer than the previous late session close, after the People's Bank of China set a stronger midpoint rate CNY=PBOC.

The currency has stabilized over the past month, following a slump in April when investors dumped yuan-denominated assets, worried about the impact of COVID lockdowns and the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

In a report published on Tuesday, Maybank attributed the yuan's recent resilience to many factors. Those included easing of China's COVID restrictions, signs of the economy bottoming out, a continuous raft of support measures and U.S. President Joe Biden's indication that he would talk to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping soon on tariff removal.

"Indeed, the selling pressure for Chinese investment from foreign investors has been easing," Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank wrote on Tuesday.

Foreign inflows into Chinese equities recently "should help offset the outflow pressure in China bonds market due to the U.S.-China yield gap widening," he added.

However, French bank Natixis warned that China's recent insulation from the global rout in financial markets may not last, potentially leading to renewed capital outflows.

"For equity inflows, a smaller than expected recovery may shy investors away," Asia Pacific Chief Economist Alicia Garcia Herrero wrote.

"The yield differentials will only increase further with the Fed's hawkishness, which means bond outflows are bound to continue. Only more robust growth versus the world, lesser regulatory pressure, and smaller geopolitical risks can help."

The yuan market at 5:02AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.6851

6.712

0.40%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.6869

6.6919

0.07%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.03%

Spot change YTD

-4.96%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

23.77%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 102.05 102.13 -0.1 Dollar index 104.378 104.7 -0.3 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.6825 0.07% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.6695 0.23% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh Editing by Shri Navaratnam) ((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

