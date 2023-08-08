News & Insights

China's yuan falls to a 3-week low as July trade data disappoints

August 08, 2023 — 12:21 am EDT

Written by Georgina Lee for Reuters

By Georgina Lee

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Tuesday against the U.S. dollar to a three-week low, after disappointing trade data for July showed outbound shipments from the world's second-largest economy dropped at the fastest rate in more than three years.

China's exports fell 14.5% in July year-on-year, while imports contracted 12.4%, customs data showed on Tuesday, in the biggest percentage decline in exports since February 2020.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 12.5% fall in exports and a 5.0% drop in imports.

China's economy grew at a sluggish pace in the second quarter as both domestic and external demand weakened, prompting top policymakers to promise further policy support at a Politburo meeting last month.

However, proposals such as stimulating consumption in automobiles and the services sectors have disappointed investors thus far, as they do not think these measures are far-reaching enough to help consumers regain confidence to start spending again.

Additionally "there is a limit on how much authorities could do to improve a deterioration in external demand," said Kiyong Seong, lead Asia macro strategist at Societe Generale.

The People's Bank of China (PBoC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade within a 2% band, at 7.1565 per U.S. dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix of 7.1365 but about 300 pips stronger than the market consensus.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.2004 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.2096 at midday, 154 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 0.74% weaker than the midpoint.

"The fixing, at above the 7.15-figure suggests that the PBoC could be allowing the onshore and concomitantly, offshore to drift weaker," Maybank analysts said in a research note on Tuesday.

The dollar index .DXY rose to 102.308 from the previous close of 102.047.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 0.18% weaker than the onshore spot at 7.2223 per dollar.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs)CNY1YNDFOR=, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 7.0005, 2.23% away from the midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate.

