China's yuan falls to 9-month low on disappointing July economic data, PBOC rate cut

By Georgina Lee

HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened to a nine-month low on Tuesday, as forecast-lagging July industrial output and retail sales data deepened investors' concern about the country's sputtering economic recovery.

The offshore yuan fell to the weaker side of the key 7.3 per dollar level in early trade, minutes after People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it cut the rate on 401 billion yuan ($55.25 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to by 15 basis points (bps) to 2.50% from 2.65%. It also but the seven-day reserve repo rate by 10 bps.

The unexpected rate cuts, for the second time in three months, came as China reported another set of disappointing data, in the latest sign that the authorities are ramping up monetary easing efforts to boost its faltering recovery.

China's industrial output grew 3.7% in July from a year earlier, slowing from the 4.4% gain seen in June, while retail sales also rose at a slower pace last month, at 2.5%.

"The data published today suggest that the economy was still struggling at the start of the third quarter. And signs from high-frequency data do not point to a turnaround during the first half of August," research firm Capital Economics said in a note on Tuesday.

The PBOC set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1768 per U.S. dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix of 7.1686 but about 880 pips stronger than market consensus.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.2820 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.2764 at midday, 184 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 1.39% weaker than the midpoint.

The slide in the yuan was later contained, after state banks were seen selling U.S. dollars to buy yuan in the onshore spot foreign exchange market, as Reuters reported. Some analysts expect a cut in the reserve requirement ratio is in store as authorities seek to restore some credit demand.

"Even with an imminent cut in the reserve requirement ratio, I don't think these easing alone in the current environment would be enough to boost credit growth. The authorities need measures to boost domestic demand," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

The dollar index .DXY fell to 103.112 from the previous close of 103.19.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 0.25% weaker than the onshore spot at 7.2945 per dollar.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs)CNY1YNDFOR=, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 7.068, 1.54% away from the midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate.

The yuan market at 3:13AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

Divergence from midpoint*

Spot change YTD

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Georgina Lee) ((Georgina.Lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.