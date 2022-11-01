China's yuan falls to 15-year low after guidance fix breaches key level

Updates prices, add details and comments

SHANGHAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China's yuan fell to a near 15-year low against the dollar on Tuesday, after the central bank fixed the official guidance rate at its lowest since the global financial crisis of 2008.

The yuan's decline has extended into November after posting its eighth monthly loss in October, the longest monthly losing streak since 1994, when China unified market and official rates.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.2081 per dollar, the lowest since Jan. 24, 2008. That was 313 pips or 0.43% weaker than the previous fix of 7.1768.

Currency traders took the official guidance's breach of the key 7.2 per dollar level to mean that authorities would allow further yuan weakness.

The losses in the yuan came as the fixing was in line with market expectations, said a trader at a Chinese bank.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.3201 per dollar and quickly touched 7.3280, the lowest since Dec. 26, 2007. It was changing hands at 7.3126 by midday, 76 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening has supported the greenback and U.S. yields in recent months, and investors were eyeing a monetary policy meeting this week for fresh clues on the future pace of rate hikes.

"Tightening COVID prevention and temporary lockdown measures could raise more concerns over China's economic growth," the analysts added, noting the next supportive level for the yuan could be 7.4 per dollar.

China's COVID-19 curbs forced the temporary closure of Disney's Shanghai resort on Monday, while production of Apple Inc iPhones at a major contract manufacturing facility could drop by 30% in November because of coronavirus restrictions, a source told Reuters.

"Without easing COVID-related restrictions, the externally facing manufacturing sector is the sole provider of growth," Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"So a weaker yuan is a prerequisite to support exports amid fragile global demand."

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.2081

7.1768

-0.43%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.3126

7.305

-0.10%

Divergence from midpoint*

1.45%

Spot change YTD

-13.10%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

13.18%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 111.351 111.527 -0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.3339 -0.29% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.156 0.73% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Christian Schmollinger) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

