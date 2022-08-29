China's yuan falls past key 6.9/dlr threshold to weakest close in 2 years

Updates domestic closing price

SHANGHAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China's yuan breached the key threshold of 6.9 per dollar on Monday to end the domestic trading session at a two-year low, after the Federal Reserve chief signalled interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down soaring U.S. inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks at Jackson Hole on Friday pressured the Chinese currency despite the central bank setting a firmer-than-expected midpoint fixing, which the market interpreted as an attempt to address the yuan's recent weakness.

The yuan has lost more than 2.5% to the dollar so far this month and is on course for its biggest monthly drop since April, when strict COVID-19 lockdowns in various Chinese cities, including the financial hub of Shanghai, heightened concerns over growth in the world's second-largest economy.

Prior to the market opening the People's Bank of China had (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.8698 per dollar, 212 pips or 0.31% softer than the previous fix of 6.8486 and the weakest since Aug. 28, 2020.

But Monday's fixing came in much stronger than market expectations, 101 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate of 6.8799.

Market participants have been closely monitoring the daily guidance for hints about the authorities' position on the yuan. A firmer-than-expected fixing could mean they are getting increasingly uncomfortable with the currency's decline.

But the fixing failed to stem the selling, with both the onshore and offshore yuan quickly breaching the psychologically critical 6.9 per dollar level.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS finished the domestic trading session at 6.9210 per dollar, the weakest such close since Aug. 20, 2020, versus the previous close of 6.8715.

If it retains all the losses at the late-night close, it would have fallen 0.72% to the dollar to book its worst day since May.

Its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 followed suit and weakened to a two-year low of 6.9308 per dollar in early deals. It was trading at 6.9296 around 0830 GMT.

"The next target for the yuan could be 7 per dollar," said a trader at a foreign bank.

Traders and analysts said a surging dollar, domestic economic slowdown and China's apparent monetary easing bias to support growth were weighing on the currency.

"RMB weakened further on the back of rising yield differential between China and the U.S.," said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank, noting regulators will likely monitor trends and keep the volatility in check.

Several traders said major state-owned banks, which usually trade on behalf of the central bank, have not yet stepped into the market to stem the yuan's fall.

Guan Tao, global chief economist at BOC International and a former official at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), said government bodies and markets have shown higher tolerance to weakness in the yuan, and have also adapted to wider fluctuations in the currency.

"However, if there is a pro-cyclical herd effect or overshoot risks emerged in the market, relevant departments are expected to roll out measures to correct such conditions at an appropriate time," Guan said.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jan Harvey)

