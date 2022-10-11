China's yuan falls as COVID resurgence darkens economic outlook

SHANGHAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against a buoyant dollar on Tuesday, despite continuing strong midpoint fixings from the central bank, as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases dimmed the economic outlook.

But traders expect two-way swings ahead, not continued weakening, citing Beijing's need to keep markets stable around the politically key Communist Party Congress that starts on Sunday. The yuan has dropped around 11.6% against the dollar since the start of the year.

The softness came despite the People's Bank of China (PBOC) continuing a recent pattern of setting the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC stronger than market estimates, in an apparent effort to prop up the yuan.

Traders attributed the yuan's weakness to rising COVID-19 cases and ramped up anti-virus measures. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar remains broadly buoyant on the Fed's hawkish stance and strong data.

"Prudence prevails in the market, due to zero-COVID, Fed rate hikes and so on," said a China-based bank trader.

Days ahead of the pivotal Party Congress, China called for "patience" with its tough COVID policies and warned against any "war-weariness" as local cases soared to their highest since August.

Gloomy economic prospects, and heightened geopolitical tensions have knocked Chinese stocks .CSI300 to more than two-year lows, and contributed to eight straight months of foreign outflows in China's bond market.

"The state media's commentary on sticking to zero-COVID policy and Biden's chip exports restrictions are weighing on RMB sentiment," wrote Ken Cheung, strategist at Mizuho Bank.

Maybank analysts, however, cautioned against making one-way bet on the yuan, citing the possibility that following the Party Congress, President Xi Jinping may "shift the narrative and begin his third term on a more upbeat tone by providing some conditions/timeline to exit the current framework of COVID management."

"As such we remain wary of chasing the yuan bears and look for further two-way swings" for the yuan, they wrote.

