China's yuan falls as COVID resurgence darkens economic outlook

SHANGHAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against a buoyant dollar on Tuesday, despite continuing strong midpoint fixings from the central bank, as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases dimmed the economic outlook.
But traders expect two-way swings ahead, not continued weakening, citing Beijing's need to keep markets stable around the politically key Communist Party Congress that starts on Sunday. The yuan has dropped around 11.6% against the dollar since the start of the year.
The softness came despite the People's Bank of China (PBOC) continuing a recent pattern of setting the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC stronger than market estimates, in an apparent effort to prop up the yuan.
Traders attributed the yuan's weakness to rising COVID-19 cases and ramped up anti-virus measures. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar remains broadly buoyant on the Fed's hawkish stance and strong data.
"Prudence prevails in the market, due to zero-COVID, Fed rate hikes and so on," said a China-based bank trader.
Days ahead of the pivotal Party Congress, China called for "patience" with its tough COVID policies and warned against any "war-weariness" as local cases soared to their highest since August.
Gloomy economic prospects, and heightened geopolitical tensions have knocked Chinese stocks .CSI300 to more than two-year lows, and contributed to eight straight months of foreign outflows in China's bond market.
"The state media's commentary on sticking to zero-COVID policy and Biden's chip exports restrictions are weighing on RMB sentiment," wrote Ken Cheung, strategist at Mizuho Bank.
Maybank analysts, however, cautioned against making one-way bet on the yuan, citing the possibility that following the Party Congress, President Xi Jinping may "shift the narrative and begin his third term on a more upbeat tone by providing some conditions/timeline to exit the current framework of COVID management."
"As such we remain wary of chasing the yuan bears and look for further two-way swings" for the yuan, they wrote.
The yuan market at 4:50AM GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item
Current
Previous
Change
PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC
Spot yuan CNY=CFXS
Divergence from midpoint*
Spot change YTD
Spot change since 2005 revaluation
Key indexes:
Item
Current
Previous
Change
Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index
Dollar index
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
