China's yuan extends losses, nears key 7 mark despite firmer-than-expected fix

SHANGHAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's yuan extended losses against the dollar on Wednesday, nearing the psychologically important 7 per dollar level, even after the central bank surprised traders by fixing the trading-band above market expectations by a record margin.

The yuan CNY=CFXS finished the domestic trading session at 6.9715 per dollar, its weakest close since August 2020. The offshore yuan CNH=EBS was last at 6.9901.

A buoyant dollar and monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve have pressured emerging market currencies in recent months.

A slowing economy and a resurgence in COVID-19 infections across the country have not helped, with trade data the latest to fall disappointingly short on Wednesday.

Yet the central bank continued to set the yuan's official guidance firmer than market forecasts on Wednesday, after it said on Monday it would cut the amount of foreign exchange reserves that financial institutions must hold.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.9160 per dollar, its lowest in more than two years and 64 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.9096.

That was, however, firmer-than-expected for the 11th straight trading day and was 526 pips firmer than a Reuters estimate of 6.9686.

Traders and analysts said the central bank's persistent firmer-than-expected midpoint fixings could be an attempt to prevent the local currency from quickly breaching the key threshold.

The "strong fixing signal to stabilize the yuan and the fixing bias is the strongest seen on record," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

"While not bringing USD/CNH significantly lower, stronger signalling from PBOC appears to be slowing the USD/CNH rally."

Both onshore and offshore yuan are nevertheless sliding toward the key 7 per dollar mark in spot trade.

"The Chinese authorities are leaving no doubt about their resolve to dampen depreciation pressure on the yuan," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

"However, what is also clear is that the authorities are not seeking to defend any particular level, as the fixings are still being set weaker in the face of dollar strength. It is more about managing the pace and preventing sharp abrupt moves."

Goh added the central bank could raise the FX risk reserve requirement for forwards, or increase yuan bill issuance in Hong Kong to make it more expensive to short the offshore yuan, if strong depreciation pressure persists.

Some currency traders said the mentality of some corporate clients has changed amid the yuan's fast depreciation.

"Instead of locking in exchange gains to settle their FX receipts into the yuan, some were in a rush to purchase dollars," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

