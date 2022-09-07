China's yuan extends losses, nears key 7 mark despite firmer-than-expected fix

Updates midday prices, details and comments, adds table

SHANGHAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's yuan extended losses against the dollar on Wednesday, nearing the psychologically important level of 7 per dollar, even after the central bank has taken steps recently seen as aimed at arresting the yuan's rapid decline.

A buoyant dollar and monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve have pressured emerging market currencies in recent months, while a slowing economy and a resurgence in COVID-19 infections across the country have added downside pressure on the Chinese unit.

The central bank continued to set the yuan's official guidance firmer than market forecasts on Wednesday, after it said on Monday it would cut the amount of foreign exchange reserves that financial institutions must hold.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.9160 per dollar, its lowest in more than two years and 64 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.9096.

But the official midpoint was firmer-than-expected for the 11th straight trading day and was 526 pips firmer than a Reuters estimate of 6.9686.

Traders and analysts said the central bank's persistent firmer-than-expected midpoint fixings could be an attempt to prevent the local currency from quickly breaching the key threshold.

The "strong fixing signal to stabilize the yuan and the fixing bias is the strongest seen on record," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

"While not bringing USD/CNH significantly lower, stronger signalling from PBOC appears to be slowing the USD/CNH rally."

Both onshore and offshore yuan were traded just steps away from the key 7 per dollar mark in spot market. The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.9650 per dollar and weakened to a low of 6.9808, the softest level since Aug. 4, 2020. By midday, it changing hands at 6.9764, 219 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 weakened to a more than two-year low of 6.9949 per dollar in early trade. It last traded at 6.9907 as of midday.

"The Chinese authorities are leaving no doubt about their resolve to dampen depreciation pressure on the yuan," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

"However, what is also clear is that the authorities are not seeking to defend any particular level, as the fixings are still being set weaker in the face of dollar strength. It is more about managing the pace and preventing sharp abrupt moves."

Goh added the central bank could raise the FX risk reserve requirement for forwards, or increase yuan bill issuance in Hong Kong to make it more expensive to short the offshore yuan, if strong depreciation pressure persists.

Some currency traders said the mentality of some corporate clients has changed amid the yuan's fast depreciation.

"Instead of locking in exchange gains to settle their FX receipts into the yuan, some were in a rush to purchase dollars," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

Downbeat August trade data further dented market sentiment. Official data showed China's exports growth weakened last month, as surging inflation crippled overseas demand and fresh COVID curbs and heatwaves disrupted production, reviving downside risks for the economy.

"China's authorities may need to roll out more measures to help stabilise the yuan exchange rate, unless the U.S. central bank softens its hawkish policy stance that is less likely at this stage," said Qi Gao, FX strategist for Asia at Scotiabank.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.916

6.9096

-0.09%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.9764

6.9545

-0.31%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.87%

Spot change YTD

-8.91%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

18.64%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 110.623 110.214 0.4 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.9907 -0.20% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.9039 0.18% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

