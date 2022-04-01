China's yuan extends losses after its worst month in nine

SHANGHAI, April 1 (Reuters) - China's yuan extended losses against the dollar on Friday having posted its worst month in nine in March, while continued investor concern over COVID-19 disruptions on the broader economy also weighed on the local currency.

Trading volumes CNYSPTVOL=CFXT contracted further on Friday after Shanghai, the country's financial hub, locked down most of the city's 26 million residents to stop the spread of COVID, forcing many market participants to work and trade remotely.

The fast spread of COVID-19 across the country also prompted investor concern over disruption to the economy, leaving some global investment banks to slash their economic growth forecast for China.

"We are cutting GDP to 2.275% year-on-year in 1Q22 from 2.5%, mainly to reflect this round of lockdowns," Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING said in a note.

"But we are revising up our forecast for 3Q22 to 6.0% year-on-year from 5.0% year-on-year as the issuance of local government special bonds should increase the start of infrastructure projects in 2H21."

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.3509 per dollar, 27 pips weaker than the previous fix 6.3482 and 36 pips Reuters' estimate of 6.3473.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.3430 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3513 at midday, 120 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Apart from the continued worries over the economic slowdown, currency traders said a buoyant dollar also pressured the yuan on Friday morning, ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that could cement the potential for a 50 basis-point Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month. FRX/

"Expectations for the Fed's aggressive monetary tightening are likely to weigh on the yuan in the near term," said a trader at a foreign bank.

Fed's monetary tightening could squeeze the yield premium between China and the United States to lead money flow out of China and push the yuan weaker.

Separately, Chinese financial markets will be closed on April 4-5, for the Ching Ming Festival, a public holiday in mainland China.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY rose to 98.455 from the previous close of 98.312, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.3575 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0403 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.3509

6.3482

-0.04%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.3513

6.3393

-0.19%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.01%

Spot change YTD

0.06%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

30.31%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 104.27 104.03 0.2 Dollar index 98.455 98.312 0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.3575 -0.10% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.4363 -1.33% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

