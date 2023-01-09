China's yuan ends domestic session at 5-month high

January 09, 2023 — 03:31 am EST

Written by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan ended the domestic session at a near five-month high against the dollar on Monday, underpinned by optimism over economic recovery following the country's border reopening and seasonal demand for the local unit.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS finished the domestic trading session at 6.7712 per dollar, up 523 pips or 0.77% from the previous late night close of 6.8235 on Friday. It was the strongest such close since Aug. 15, 2022.

