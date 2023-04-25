China's yuan ends at lowest in more than six weeks

Updates to close

SHANGHAI, April 25 (Reuters) - China's yuan ended its domestic trading session at a more-than-six-week low against the dollar on Tuesday, pressured by rising pre-holiday demand for the greenback and an increase in capital outflows in the stock market.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS finished domestic trading session at 6.9163 per dollar, the weakest such close since March 10. It was down 216 pips or 0.3% from the previous late night close.

Currency traders said household demand for foreign exchange has picked up ahead of the Labor Day holiday as many Chinese families might plan to travel abroad for the first time since border reopening in January.

"Dollar demand is picking up," said a trader at a foreign bank.

The five-day long public holiday will start from Saturday.

Several currency traders also noted that the yuan weakness came as pressure on capital outflow rose through the Stock Connect scheme after the benchmark Shanghai Composite index .SSEC declined for five trading days in a row to the lowest level since March 30. .SS

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.8847 per dollar, 12 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.8835.

Separately, market participants said they would anxiously await the quarterly Politburo meeting this week, when a top decision-making body of the Communist Party discusses the economy.

"While gross domestic product (GDP) rebounded in Q1, we expect the Politburo meeting to take a cautious view of growth given the lingering concerns about the sustainability of the housing and consumption recoveries," economists at Barclays said in a note, adding that macroeconomic policy was likely to stay accommodative to sustain the recovery.

Sources told Reuters that China nudged banks this month to cut deposit interest rates further, the latest effort to channel vast savings into spending and more productive investment.

Markets widely expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates by another 25 bps FEDWATCH at next week's meeting, but they are seen pausing in June. FRX/

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.