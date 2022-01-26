China's yuan ends at highest in nearly 4 years, despite some state bank actions

Updates closing price, add details and comments

SHANGHAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan finished Wednesday's domestic trading session at the highest level in nearly four years against the dollar and a 6-1/2-year peak versus its trading basket, while markets continued to gauge authorities' attitude towards recent gains.

The onshore spot yuan CNY=CFXS ended its domestic trading session at 6.3219 per dollar, 38 pips firmer than the previous late night close, marking the strongest finish since April 25, 2018.

Its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 also strengthened and traded at 6.3274 per dollar around 0830 GMT.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint CNY=PBOC at 6.3246 yuan per dollar, 172 pips, or 0.27%, firmer than the previous fix of 6.3418. It was the firmest since April 25, 2018.

The much stronger official guidance rate drove the trade-weighted CFETS basket index .CFSCNYI up to 103.5, the highest since Aug. 11, 2015.

Pre-holiday corporate demand helped push the yuan higher, even as some major state-owned banks were seen buying dollars on Wednesday afternoon, several traders said, a move that dampened market enthusiasm to test new highs in the yuan.

State banks could trade on behalf of the central bank in China's FX market, but they could also trade on their own behalf.

"The market is dancing on a knife-edge," said a trader at a Chinese bank, noting market participants have been carefully testing the authorities' patience with a strengthening yuan.

The spot yuan has gained more than 0.5% against the dollar and more than 1% against a basket of trading partners so far this year.

The PBOC introduced policy measures to curb yuan gains last year when the currency crossed key thresholds.

If the yuan remains firm after the holiday period, Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ, said the central bank could use the daily fix to tug the yuan back, and official financial newspapers could run commentaries to show the market that the yuan's strength was becoming undesirable.

The week-long Lunar New Year holiday starts on Jan. 31.

Separately, markets will pay close attention to the outcome of Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting due later in the session, which could hold clues to the trajectory of its planned policy tightening.

