China's yuan ends at 2-week high as market participants race to sell dollars

SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan rebounded sharply late on Wednesday to close the domestic session at the strongest level in two weeks, as traders and corporate clients raced to liquidate their long dollar positions.

Market participants became cautious after major state-owned banks were spotted selling the dollar in the previous session to stabilise the market, traders said, wondering if the yuan has reached its peak weakness for the time being.

Sources told Reuters that big banks sold dollars in both onshore and offshore markets in late trade on Tuesday to prop up the weakening yuan.

The sources said it was unusual for China's big banks to be active in onshore trades during London or New York trading hours, noting they typically dealt in the offshore yuan CNH=D3 and used it to steer the onshore counterpart.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS finished the domestic trading session at 7.1825 per dollar, the strongest close since Oct. 12, up 827 pips from the previous late night close of 7.2652.

It also looks set for the biggest daily rise in percentage terms in two years.

Its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 traded at 7.2151 at around 0830 GMT.

"Corporate clients started to settle their dollar receipts," said a trader at a foreign bank, adding such dollar-to-yuan conversions supported the local unit and prompted other market participants with stop-loss orders to limit losses from long dollar positions.

"There was a stampede in the market in afternoon trade," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

Some currency traders also noted that market speculation that the Federal Reserve will slow its interest rate rises also lent some support to the yuan. FRX/

Market watchers predict another 75 basis point rate increase next Wednesday, but signs of economic weakness in the United States are fanning speculation it may opt for smaller increases from December. FEDWATCH

A stronger dollar, which is being fuelled by U.S. Fed tightening, and worries over the ailing Chinese economy have pressured the yuan this year.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS has lost about 11.5% against the dollar this year and looks set for its biggest annual drop since 1994, when China unified markets and official rates.

China's third-quarter economic growth was faster than expected, helped by a raft of government support measures. But its strict zero-COVID stance, a prolonged property crisis, and weak consumer demand are clouding the outlook.

Before the market opened on Wednesday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.1638 per dollar, 30 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.1668.

"The PBOC still has the ability to defend the yuan if they choose to, especially if the CFETS Index continues to weaken towards the bottom end of the trading range," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

The CFETS index, a gauge that measures the yuan's value against a basket of currencies from China's trading partners, fell to a new five-month low of 100.19 on Wednesday and has lost 2.2% year-to-date, according to Reuters calculation based on official data.

