China's yuan edges up on encouraging March trade data

SHANGHAI, April 14 (Reuters) - The yuan edged higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, as market sentiment improved after China reported better-than-expected trade data, which somewhat calmed investor worries over business disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Markets have closely monitored China's trade data expecting it to reflect how the country's broader economy has fared since the authorities ordered gradual work resumption to limit the economic damage caused by the epidemic.

Both imports and exports beat market forecasts, but a sure-footed recovery in trade appears months away, analysts said.

Prior to market opening on Tuesday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0406 a dollar, 106 pips or 0.15% weaker than the previous fix of 7.03.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0500 a dollar and was changing hands at 7.0447 at midday, 83 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Traders said the strength in the yuan came after the encouraging trade data, although some mid-month seasonal corporate dollar buying capped the gains in the local currency.

Ken Cheung, chief Asian foreign exchange strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong, said despite the recovering trade data in March, the outlook for China's imports and exports remain highly challenging given other major economies have entered lockdown since late last month.

"External demand in the trade sector is likely to stay extremely weak in coming months while China's growth recovery should be more depending on domestic consumption and investment," Cheung said in a client note.

"Alongside the easing concern over USD strength and USD funding stress, we expect the RMB to regain its footing at around 7 handle on China's leading pace of recovery and PBOC's monetary divergence over the Fed."

Some traders said they would continue to pay close attention to China's first-quarter gross domestic product data and activity indicators, which are due for release on Friday, to gauge economic growth prospects.

"With the core economic data including Q1 GDP coming out to disturb the market, yuan could face some volatility," said analysts at China Construction Bank (Asia).

The elevated dollar index against the backdrop of the developing virus situation overseas could also limit upward movement in the yuan in the near term, they said.

The global dollar index =USD was at 99.181 at midday from its previous close of 99.389.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.0483 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0405 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0406

7.03

-0.15%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0447

7.053

0.12%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.06%

Spot change YTD

-1.16%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

17.49%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.79 93.87 -0.1 Dollar index 99.181 99.389 -0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0483 -0.05% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.103 -0.88% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. China March yuan-denominated exports down 3.5% y/y, imports up 2.4%

