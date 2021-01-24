China's yuan edges up but COVID spread limits gains

SHANGHAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - China's yuan nudged higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday, but its moves were constrained against a backdrop of festering investor concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus and higher Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan.

Analysts and traders say the Chinese currency continues to be supported by structural factors including attractive yield premiums on Chinese debt and the continued recovery of the world's second-largest economy from COVID-19 lockdowns last year.

But China's worst wave of new infections since March 2020 and persistent Sino-U.S. tensions are weighing on the unit. The country on Monday reported a climb in new COVID-19 cases driven by a spike in infections among previously symptomless patients in northeastern Jilin province.

"Recently the domestic pandemic has seen wider spread, which is hitting market sentiment," said a trader at a Chinese bank. "The yuan is likely to remain range-bound before the Lunar New Year. Keep an eye on moves in the dollar."

Adding to worries, tensions between Beijing and Washington have been rising only days into the new administration of U.S. President Joe Biden over flights by mainland Chinese bombers and fighters into Taiwan's air defence identification zone.

Before the market open on Monday, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint of the yuan's daily trading band CNY=PBOC at 6.4819 per dollar, weaker than the previous fix of 6.4617.

Under the influence of the weaker fixing, spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened slightly weaker at 6.4880 per dollar, but quickly turned higher.

By midday, the currency was changing hands at 6.4763 per dollar, 67 pips or about 0.1% stronger than the previous late session.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 firmed to 6.4852 from a close of 6.4974 as the global dollar index =USD fell to 90.161 from the previous close of 90.229.

Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi, said that Chinese investors buying Hong Kong-listed shares through the southbound leg of China's Stock Connect programme had slowed the pace of yuan appreciation, but that this provided an investment opportunity.

"Between July and October last year, persistent strong southbound flows did little to halt the steady decline of USDCNY. The narrative for further CNY gains remains intact," he said in a note.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs)CNY1YNDFOR=, watched as a gauge of market expectations for the yuan, traded at 6.6233.

The yuan market at 4:05AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.4819

6.4617

-0.31%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.4763

6.483

0.10%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.09%

Spot change YTD

0.80%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

27.80%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 95.69 95.72 0.0 Dollar index 90.161 90.229 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.486 -0.15% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.6233 -2.13% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

