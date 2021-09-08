China's yuan edges up as PBOC official downplays imminent liquidity support

SHANGHAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The yuan edged up against the dollar on Wednesday, despite gains in the greenback overseas, as remarks from a senior official at China's central bank dampened market expectations for imminent policy easing measures.

Sun Guofeng, head of the monetary policy department at the People's Bank of China (PBOC), said there was no big shortfall of base money, and liquidity supply and demand would remain basically balanced in coming months.

"Based on the tone and messages ... we lower the probability of a targeted reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut in September-October to 50% from 70% previously, as the PBOC could opt to use some alternative low-profile and more targeted tools for supporting groups such as SMEs," Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura, said in a note.

Monetary easing should theoretically pile downside pressure on the currency in the short term, according to analysts, who added that surprisingly strong export data this week has reduced chances of an imminent move.

But Carie Li, economist at OCBC Wing Hang Bank, said markets would pay attention to upcoming August inflation and lending data, which could offer more clues on "whether the PBOC would lower the RRR again in the next few months".

Prior to market open, the PBOC set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.4674 per dollar, 141 pips or 0.22% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4533, the weakest since Sept. 1.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.4631 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4636 at midday, 34 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Traders said some capital inflows into Chinese stock markets and the central bank's downplaying liquidity support have underpinned the yuan and offset a stronger dollar.

Data showed that overseas investors have net purchased 2.7 billion yuan worth of shares in A-share markets in morning trade. .SS

In global markets, the dollar =USD hovered near a one-week peak against major peers, buoyed by higher Treasury yields and a weaker euro amid caution before a European Central Bank policy decision. FRX/

By midday, the global dollar index =USD rose to 92.537 from the previous close of 92.536, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.46 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0404 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.4674

6.4533

-0.22%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.4636

6.467

0.05%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.06%

Spot change YTD

1.00%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

28.05%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 98.65 98.48 0.2 Dollar index 92.537 92.536 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.46 0.06% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.6368 -2.55% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.