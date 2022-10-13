China's yuan edges lower as traders eye U.S. inflation data

SHANGHAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened slightly against the greenback on Thursday, following another steady central bank fixing, as the dollar index hovers around the 113 level ahead of key U.S. inflation data.

Traders expect muted yuan volatility ahead of the politically key 20th Communist Party Congress (CPC) that opens on Sunday.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands at 7.1822 per dollar at midday, a tad weaker than the previous late session close, and 1.01% away from the midpoint.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.1101 per dollar, little changed from the previous session.

"We expect the PBOC to keep the steady CNY fixing guidance unchanged" before Sunday's CPC, Mizuho Bank strategist Ken Cheung wrote in note to clients.

All eyes are on the imminent release of the U.S. consumer price index (CPI).

Federal Reserve officials agreed they needed to raise interest rates to a more restrictive level - and then maintain them there for some time - to meet their goal of lowering "broad-based and unacceptably high" inflation, a readout of last month's policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

Chen Hongting, an options trading advisor, said the trend of further dollar strength is obvious.

"The widening interest rate spread between the U.S. and China is exerting pressure on capital outflows," pressuring the yuan, he said.

The yuan is also being dragged lower by a slowing economy and fresh COVID outbreaks.

China's export growth is expected to have slowed further in September as overseas demand weakens, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

The yuan market at 4:43AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

Divergence from midpoint*

Spot change YTD

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

