China's yuan edges higher, market cautious ahead of key data

By Georgina Lee

HONG KONG, Sept 4 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched higher against the dollar on Monday thanks to a firmer-than-expected official guidance as investors waited on key economic data due later this week for any currency directional clues.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1786 per U.S. dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix 7.1788. It was also the strongest level in three weeks, and over 1,000 pips firmer than market projections.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.2601 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.2635 at midday, 40 pips stronger than the previous late session close and 1.18% weaker than the midpoint.

China has stepped up measures to revive its faltering economy in recent weeks. The central bank cut the amount of foreign exchange that financial institutions must hold as reserves last Friday, a move seen aimed at slowing the pace of recent yuan declines, which is down nearly 5% this year.

This week's slew of key economic data might further influence foreign investors' decisions on yuan assets, with confidence at a low ebb amid a weakening economy and deepening troubles in country's debt-ridden property sector.

The Caixing/S&P Global services purchasing managers' index (PMI) is due on Tuesday, followed by August import and export data on Thursday, and the inflation report for last month on Saturday.

"The export data would be closely scrutinized, as it will give the market an idea if external demand continued to stay weak while the import numbers would point to domestic demand conditions," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia Research at ANZ.

Both export and import are expected to have slowed by 9.8% and 8.8% respectively from a year ago, according to a Reuters' poll. In July both imports and exports fell much faster than expected, indicating that growth in the third quarter of the world's second-largest economy could slow further.

DBS expects China's full year 2023 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to "come in at 5% or lower". Beijing has set a modest target of around 5% GDP for the year.

The dollar index .DXY fell to 104.173 from the previous close of 104.236, with traders pondering a mixed payrolls report that has firmed market expectations that the U.S. rate tightening cycle was at an end.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 0.02% weaker than the onshore spot at 7.2646 per dollar.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs)CNY1YNDFOR=, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 7.0648, 1.61% away from the midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate.

The yuan market at 3:14AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

Divergence from midpoint*

Spot change YTD

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Georgina Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam) ((Georgina.Lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

