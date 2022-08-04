China's yuan edges higher, investors eye Sino-U.S. tensions

SHANGHAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China's yuan edged higher on Thursday, tracking a firmer official guidance rate, but gains were capped by broad dollar strength and concerns over rising Sino-U.S. tensions.

Currency traders said markets were somewhat relieved that a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan that was strongly opposed by China did not trigger any wider conflict.

But investors would continue to closely monitor Sino-U.S. relations, they said, as China's military has begun exercises including live firing in the waters and in the airspace surrounding Taiwan, according to the state media.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.7636 per dollar, 177 pips or 0.26% firmer than the previous fix of 6.7813.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.7500 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.7570 at midday, 27 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Apart from geopolitical factors, the yuan's near-term trend is likely to be determined by the dollar's moves in light of the Federal Reserve's policy tightening trajectory, traders said.

The dollar strengthened in morning deals, after several Fed officials voiced their determination again to rein in high inflation.

Markets will also closely monitor U.S. nonfarm payroll data due later in the week, said a trader at a Chinese bank, noting any changes to the pace of Fed tightening expectations could affect the dollar and major currencies.

"With the re-pricing of Fed's unusual large rate hikes in the rest of this year", the forward curve was pressured downward, said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

One-year dollar/yuan swaps CNY1Y=CFXS in forwards market fell to an 11-year low of -785 points on Thursday.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY stood at 106.42, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.7626 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.7636

6.7813

0.26%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.757

6.7597

0.04%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.10%

Spot change YTD

-5.95%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

22.49%

Key indexes:

Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 106.42 106.506 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.7626 -0.08% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.705 0.87% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

