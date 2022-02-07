China's yuan edges higher after dollar dive, but policy headwinds grow

SHANGHAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - China's onshore yuan nudged higher against the dollar on Monday in its first trading session following an extended Lunar New Year holiday after the dollar index weakened sharply last week, but analysts and traders continue to see a limited upside.

Traders said the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) daily fixing CNY=PBOC appeared to indicate a desire that the yuan not be excessively strong. While stronger than the previous fixing, 6.3580 per dollar versus 6.3746, it came in weaker than market expectations.

"The PBOC's intent is pretty clear, let's see how the market reacts," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.3588 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3583 at midday, 27 pips firmer than the last late session close on Jan. 28. The offshore yuan, which traded last week, was slightly weaker from its Friday close, easing to 6.3642 per dollar from 6.3609.

The weaker-than-expected fixing came as a former foreign exchange regulator said policymakers could take more measures if needed to keep the currency stable, including increasing yuan flexibility, expanding capital outflows and controlling capital inflows.

While the yuan notched a small loss against the dollar in January - its first such monthly weakening since July of last year - strong corporate yuan demand ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday and resilient exports kept it afloat as expectations of faster U.S. policy tightening have lifted the dollar.

The yuan has also strengthened to record highs against a trade-weighted basket of peers .CFSCNYI.

But fading foreign exchange demand, a weakening domestic economic outlook and expectations that Chinese policymakers will roll out more support measures mean the currency faces increasing headwinds to further appreciation against the greenback.

On Monday, a private survey gave the latest indication of faltering growth in the world's second-largest economy. China's services sector activity expanded at its slowest pace in five months in January, hit by rising COVID-19 cases and falling employment.

At the same time, far stronger-than-expected jobs data out of the United States has raised expectations the Federal Reserve may move faster to raise rates. Markets 0#FF: are now pricing in a one-in-three chance the Fed might hike by a full 50 basis points in March, with rates potentially reaching 1.5% by year end.

Traders said all eyes will be on U.S. inflation data due Thursday for a clearer indication of the likelihood of a more aggressive rate hike.

The divergence in monetary policy expectations has squeezed spreads between Chinese and U.S. debt to their narrowest since the second quarter of 2019, according to Refinitiv data. US10CN10=RR

In an article published Sunday in China Finance, a magazine published by the central bank, China Academy of Social Sciences economists Liu Yao and Zhang Ming said China may experience small capital outflows and some depreciation pressure on the yuan in 2022.

The yuan market at 0405 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.358

6.3746

0.26%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.3583

6.361

0.04%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.00%

Spot change YTD

-0.05%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

30.17%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 102.42 102.33 0.1 Dollar index 95.571 95.485 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.3642 -0.09% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.4717 -1.76% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

