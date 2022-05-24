China's yuan eases, weighed by rising economic slowdown worries

SHANGHAI, May 24 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against the dollar on Tuesday, as investors continued to grapple with the domestic COVID-19 situation, and more investment banks trimmed their growth outlook for the world's second-largest economy.

Beijing stepped up quarantine efforts to end its month-old COVID outbreak, while fresh signs of frustration emerged in Shanghai at what some residents described as uneven restrictions as the city prepares to lift its prolonged lockdown from June.

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has taken an inspection tour in Beijing, state agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday, calling for more thorough measures to cut virus transmission and adhere to the national "zero COVID" policy.

"In dire lockdown-driven economic times, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) is unlikely to allow a strong CNY amid slowing exports," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"In addition, the longer lockdowns persist, the shallower the V-shape rebound will be, leading to further 2022 GDP downgrades."

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.6566 per dollar, 190 pips or 0.3% firmer than the previous fix 6.6756, and a fresh high since May 6.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.6597 per dollar in the spot market and was changing hands at 6.6589 at midday, 101 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

UBS joined other global investment banks, including Goldman Sachs and Standard Chartered, in lowering its 2022 China growth outlook, slashing its full-year GDP forecast to 3.0% from 4.2% previously. That marks a huge discrepancy from the official target of around 5.5% for 2022.

"The lingering restrictions and lack of clarity on an exit strategy from the current COVID policy will likely dampen corporate and consumer confidence and hinder the release of pent-up demand," said Wang Tao, chief China economist at UBS.

"Investors should watch closely for any refinement or signs of change in the zero-COVID policy, any unexpected large stimulus, and property sector development."

Separately, China will broaden its tax credit rebates, postpone social security payments and loan repayments, roll out new investment projects and take other steps to support the economy, state television quoted the cabinet as saying on Monday.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY rose to 102.22 from the previous close of 102.076, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.6682 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.6566

6.6756

0.29%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.6589

6.6488

-0.15%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.03%

Spot change YTD

-4.56%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

24.29%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 100.77 100.87 -0.1 Dollar index 102.22 102.076 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.6682 -0.14% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.6953 -0.58% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

