China's yuan eases to nearly two-month low on reduced US rate cut bets

SHANGHAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against a strengthening U.S. dollar on Wednesday, touching the weakest level in nearly two months, as traders reduced bets on a March rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The dollar index .DXY climbed to a one-month high after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the U.S. should not rush towards cuts in its benchmark interest rate until it was clear lower inflation would be sustained.

The offshore yuan weakened in late session on Tuesday to a nearly two-month low.

State banks started selling U.S. dollars for yuan at Wednesday's market opening in what was seen as an attempt to defend the psychologically important 7.2 per dollar level, traders said.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1950 per dollar and touched 7.1999 per dollar shortly after the market opened, the lowest level since November 2023.

Closely-watched China economic growth data released on Wednesday was not a big surprise to traders and analysts.

China's economy grew 5.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023 from a year earlier, official data showed, missing analysts' expectations slightly but still making it possible for Beijing to meet its annual growth target despite a shaky start to the year. For the full year, the economy grew 5.2%.

"On monetary policy, I think China will take a 'wait and see' approach due largely to renewed yuan depreciation pressure," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

China's central bank surprised some market participants by holding its policy rate steady on Monday when many had expected a cut.

Prior to the market's opening on Wednesday, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1168 per U.S. dollar, 34 pips weaker than the previous fix at 7.1134.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1950 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1952 as of 0237 GMT, 80 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The global dollar index .DXY fell to 103.334 from the previous close of 103.357.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 184 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 7.2136 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0237 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1168

7.1134

-0.05%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1952

7.1872

-0.11%

Divergence from midpoint*

1.10%

Spot change YTD

-1.35%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

15.03%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 103.334 103.357 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.2136 -0.26% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.0225 1.34% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jamie Freed) ((Li.Gu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.