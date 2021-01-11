China's yuan eases to 1-week low to reflect dollar rebound

SHANGHAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased to a one-week low against a rebounding dollar on Monday, while many investors expect the Chinese currency to consolidate at current levels following sharp gains at the start of the year.

The dollar =USD extended gains on Monday, as increases in U.S. yields and hopes for more stimulus to boost the world's largest economy prompted some investors to temper bearish bets, pulling the currency further away from recent multi-year lows. FRX/

To reflect the strength in the greenback, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at a one-week low of 6.4764 per dollar prior to market opening, 56 pips or 0.09% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4708.

In the spot market, the onshore spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.4761 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4926, the softest level since Jan. 4. By midday, the spot yuan was changing hands at 6.4841, 81 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Traders said losses in the yuan were tracking the stronger dollar, but the market was also taking a breather after last week's sharp rallies as the yuan appreciated more than 0.8% against the dollar after a near 7% rise in 2020.

And many market participants were cautiously gauging authorities' attitude towards a firmer yuan after the PBOC rolled out a slew of measures to reduce capital inflows last week.

"The recent high frequency of policy finetuning showed that China wanted to slow down the pace of RMB appreciation," Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank, said in a note.

"This may counter the seasonal demand for RMB ahead of Chinese New Year holiday. We expect the USD/CNY to be traded in a relative narrow range in the coming weeks."

PBOC Governor Yi Gang also told the official Xinhua news agency in an interview published on late Friday that China will continue to let the market play a decisive role in setting the yuan exchange rate in 2021.

China will keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable at a reasonable and balanced level, maintain a managed floating exchange rate regime, and pay attention to guiding expectations, Yi was quoted as saying.

The global dollar index =USD rose to 90.404 at midday, when the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.4835 per dollar.

The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.4764

6.4708

-0.09%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.4841

6.476

-0.12%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.12%

Spot change YTD

0.68%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

27.64%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 95.8 95.8 0.0 Dollar index 90.404 90.303 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.4835 0.01% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.6144 -2.09% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christian Schmollinger) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.