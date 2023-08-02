China's yuan eases to 1-week low on recovery concern, lack of stimulus

By Georgina Lee

HONG KONG, Aug 2 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased to a near one-week low on Thursday in trade in a tight range as disappointing economic data this week and a lack of concrete measures to shore up the economy weighed on the currency.

While the yuan firmed slightly early it reversed the gain quickly to trade lower by midday. Investors have ignored guidance from China's currency regulators to commercial banks to reduce or postpone their purchases of dollars in a bid to slow the yuan's depreciation, as Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Instead, the market remained focused on regulatory measures to support the troubled property sector, which accounts for about a quarter of China's economy. A contraction seen in the purchasing managers' index released this week underlined renewed urgency for more easing for the sector.

China will keep property financing stable and orderly, the central bank said during its second-half working conference with the foreign exchange regulator on Tuesday, adding it would continue to guide the reduction of personal housing loan interest rates and downpayment ratios.

"The market is not sensing major improvement on the housing property sector. The deterioration in house prices needs to be arrested before people regain their confidence to start spending again," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, at which the spot yuan is allowed to trade at 2% on either side, at 7.1368 per U.S. dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix 7.1283 but close to 300 pips stronger than market consensus.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1698 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1836 at midday, 66 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 0.66% weaker the midpoint.

The global dollar index .DXY fell to 102.244 from the previous close of 102.303.

Rating agency Fitch downgraded the U.S. government credit rating to AA+ from AA on Tuesday, becoming the second major rating agency after Standard & Poor’s to strip the United States of its triple-A rating.

"We believe the impact may end up being limited given the U.S. position as the world's largest and most influential economy," said Maybank analysts in a note.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 0.12% weaker than the onshore spot at 7.1919 per dollar.

The one-year forward value for the offshore yuan CNH1YOR= traded at 6.9719 per dollar, indicating a roughly 3.16% appreciation within 12 months.

