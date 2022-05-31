China's yuan eases, set for third straight monthly loss

SHANGHAI, May 31 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against the dollar on Tuesday, as better-than-expected factory manufacturing data and Shanghai's exit from a two-month COVID lockdown failed to offset investor concerns over a persistent economic slowdown.

Factory activity contracted at a slower pace in May as COVID-19 curbs in major manufacturing hubs were relaxed, but movement controls still depressed demand and disrupted production, weighing heavily on the economy in the second quarter.

Analysts at Citi noted that the data should help market sentiment but added that further policy support may be needed.

"Together with lingering uncertainty from zero-COVID strategy and high level of unemployment, only a weak bottoming of growth may be expected in May," they wrote in a note.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at a near one-week high of 6.6607 per dollar, 441 pips or 0.66% firmer than the previous fix at 6.7048.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.6803 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.6678 at midday, 63 pips weaker than Monday's late session close.

If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have fallen 0.88% against the dollar in May, booking the third straight monthly loss.

Currency traders said domestic COVID developments have driven moves in the yuan and market sentiment in May.

Shanghai on Monday announced an end to its two-month long COVID-19 lockdown, allowing the vast majority of people to leave their homes and drive their cars from Wednesday.

Traders said volatility in the yuan was higher over the last two months as lockdowns in cities including the financial hub of Shanghai forced most market participants to work from home.

"Liquidity became low, and that amplified volatility and price moves," said a trader at a foreign bank, adding the situation should improve once they were able to return to the office.

"We expect USD/CNY to range trade in the near term, given a mixed bag of drivers and the zero-COVID policy being a key uncertainty," analysts at ANZ said in a note.

"The CNY is likely to resume gradual appreciation in the latter part of 2022."

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY fell to 101.645 from the previous close of 101.668, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.6779 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0322 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.6607

6.7048

0.66%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.6678

6.6615

-0.09%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.11%

Spot change YTD

-4.69%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

24.13%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 100.45 100.53 -0.1 Dollar index 101.645 101.668 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.6779 -0.15% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.7018 -0.61% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

