China's yuan eases on corporate dollar demand, markets wary of Sino-U.S. tension

SHANGHAI, April 4 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased on Tuesday, as some domestic companies rushed to take advantage of an easing dollar, while market sentiment was cautious over possible escalations in Sino-U.S. tension.

The dollar wobbled after a slump in March U.S. manufacturing activity, which pointed to further signs of a slowing economy and trumped renewed inflation concerns following a surprise cut in output by OPEC+. FRX/

The data showed U.S. manufacturing activity fell to its lowest in nearly three years in March, as new orders continued to contract.

"So the narrative swung from inflation concerns on higher oil prices as OPEC+ producers cut output in early Asia towards growth fears as the U.S. key manufacturing gauge weakens," Maybank analysts said in a note.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.8699 to the dollar before the market opened, or 106 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.8805.

In the spot market, the yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.8771 to the dollar and was changing hands at 6.8842 by midday, or 72 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The slide in the greenback prompted some corporate clients to buy on the dip for their orders, currency traders said, but added the recent surprise oil cut might have a bigger impact on inflation, and influence the Federal Reserve's monetary outlook.

So the dollar index would not go down too much. "I don't see clear direction for the yuan in the short term," said a trader at a foreign bank.

Worries over geopolitical tension continued to weigh on market sentiment, as U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is set to host a meeting in California on Wednesday with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen.

China, which claims the island as its own territory, warned McCarthy not to "repeat disastrous past mistakes" and meet Tsai, saying the move would not help regional peace and stability, but only unite the Chinese people behind a common enemy.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY stood at 102.212, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.8865 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0418 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.8699

6.8805

0.15%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.8842

6.877

-0.10%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.21%

Spot change YTD

0.23%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

20.22%

Key indexes:

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Dollar index 102.212 102.093 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.8865 -0.03% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.7312 2.06% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

