China's yuan eases in thin trade as worries grow COVID impact on economy

SHANGHAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against the dollar in thin trade on Wednesday, as market sentiment remained depressed due to growing concern about the impact of the rapid spread of COVID-19 on the economy and trade.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS swung in a very tight range of less than 80 pips in morning deals. Volume CNYSPTVOL=CFXT contracted to $8.6 billion by around midday, as a vast majority of domestic market participants work from home or call in sick as COVID sweeps through trading floors, currency traders said.

"With so many people getting sick, trading is involuntarily slow," said a trader at a foreign bank, noting trading interest is typically already low towards the year-end holidays.

Those who believe the world economy can avoid the hardest of landings next year are watching China closely to see whether its move to loosen pandemic restrictions, which has triggered virus outbreaks, will help that scenario come about - or end up wrecking it.

Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.965 per dollar, 211 pips, or 0.3%, firmer than the previous fix of 6.9861.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.9705 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.9706 at midday, 96 pips softer than the previous late session close.

"The disruptions from the COVID tsunami to the economic activity in the near term are obvious," said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank.

"The pace of economic recovery will probably hinge on a few factors including when China will pass the current peak of infection and whether the current COVID tsunami in China will breed new variants of concern."

Xie noted that Beijing's earlier-than-expected decision to relax most of its strict virus prevention protocols should be negative for the economy in the near term, but positive for growth in 2023.

Some traders also said the broad weakness in the yuan was capped as markets continued to digest the Bank of Japan's surprise tweak a day earlier to allow bond yield control that permits long-term interest rates to rise more. The adjustment lifted the Japanese yen JPY=EBS and pressured the dollar.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY stood at 104.086, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.9762 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0344 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.965

6.9861

0.30%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.9706

6.961

-0.14%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.08%

Spot change YTD

-8.83%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

18.73%

Key indexes:

Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 104.086 103.965 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.9762 -0.08% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.8055 2.34% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

