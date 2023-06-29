China's yuan eases despite firmer-than-expected guidance fix

Updates prices, adds comments and table

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, June 29 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against the dollar on Thursday, despite the central bank setting the daily midpoint fixing stronger than expected, in what investors interpreted as an official attempt to rein in weakness in the currency.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at a seven-month low of 7.2208 per dollar, 107 pips weaker than the previous fix of 7.2101.

However, the official guidance rate was much stronger than markets had expected, traders and analysts said, the same as what was seen on Monday and Tuesday. It was 332 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate of 7.2540.

Market participants closely monitor the central bank's daily midpoint setting, and they widely take deviations between the official rate and their predictions as a sign showing the PBOC's stance towards the foreign exchange market.

"The chance remains high that the PBOC may follow up with more fixing guidance or other FX policy measures if the yuan weakness gathers pace again in the coming days," analysts at HSBC said in a note.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.2288 per dollar and weakened to a low of 7.2525 at one point, its weakest level since November. By midday, it was changing hands at 7.2483, 93 pips away from the previous late session close

Its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 followed suit and eased to 7.2589 per dollar at midday.

"The (yuan) midpoint was fixed much stronger than expected, suggesting the central bank is keen to control the pace of depreciation," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

Several currency traders said dollar buying interest remained high as some of their clients have to convert and make dividend payments.

Overseas listed Chinese companies usually purchase foreign exchange to fund dividend payments for their shareholders between June and August.

David Chao,global marketstrategist for Asia Pacific at Invesco, said recent yuan weakness was largely due to interest rate differentials between China and the United States, along with softness in China's economic data.

"I think for the second half of this year ... we will continue to see more accommodative monetary policy, either through a cut on reserve requirement ratio (RRR) or even another 10-basis-point cut to policy rates," Chao said.

"This could potentially continue to be an environment where the yuan would soften especially if the Federal Reserve is not done with tightening its monetary policy," he said, adding that policymakers would prefer a stable currency over the long run as yuan internationalisation has picked up.

China remains an outlier among global central banks as it loosens monetary policy to shore up growth while its major peers raise interest rates to counter red-hot inflation.

Separately, in global markets, the dollar firmed after the heads of the respective central banks reaffirmed the stark divergence in their policy paths at a European Central Bank conference overnight. FRX/

Addressing a World Economic Forum summit in Tianjin on Tuesday, China's Premier Li Qiang reiterated that China will take steps to boost demand, but stopped short of unveiling any concrete policies.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.2208

7.2101

-0.15%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.2483

7.239

-0.13%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.38%

Spot change YTD

-4.81%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

14.19%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Dollar index 103.152 102.905 0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.2589 -0.15% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.045 2.50% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Tom Westbrook; Editing by Kim Coghill & Shri Navaratnam) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.