China's yuan eases but set to snap three straight weeks of losses

SHANGHAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan slipped against the dollar on Friday but was on course to snap three straight weeks of declines after Beijing announced a deep cut to bank reserves, sending a strong signal of support for the fragile economy and plunging stock markets.

"China's support for yuan assets and growth has intensified, but one-time impulses have struggled to alter fundamental dynamics," Lemon Zhang, FX strategist at Barclays, said in a note.

"A 50-basis-point reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut with the medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate on hold suggests a preference for liquidity management," she said, expecting front-end rates to rally while the yuan range trades.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1074 per dollar, 30 pips weaker than the previous fix of 7.1044.

The central bank continued with its months-long practice of setting the official guidance rate at firmer levels than the market's projections, traders and analysts said, widely seen as an attempt to keep the currency stable.

Friday's midpoint was 659 pips firmer than a Reuters estimate of 7.1733.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1730 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1784 at midday, 38 pips softer than the previous late session close.

If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have gained 0.2% to the dollar for the week, the first weekly gain in four weeks.

Currency traders said the yuan's movements and broad market sentiment have been largely driven by A shares recently, and the slight yuan weakness in morning trades reflected losses and outflows through the Stock Connect trading link with Hong Kong.

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index .CSI300 dropped more than 0.5% in morning trade, while the benchmark Shanghai Composite index .SSEC eased 0.2%. .SS

Chinese stocks had rebounded somewhat earlier this week after the support measures but most analysts say more stimulus is needed to stabilise the shaky economy.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY fell to 103.482 from the previous close of 103.574, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.1836 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0304 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1074

7.1044

-0.04%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1784

7.1746

-0.05%

Divergence from midpoint*

1.00%

Spot change YTD

-1.12%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

15.30%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 103.482 103.574 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1836 -0.07% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.991 1.66% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.