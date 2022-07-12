China's yuan eases as weak euro, COVID flare-ups weigh

SHANGHAI, July 12 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Tuesday to stand near a one-month low as the euro teetered near parity to the dollar, denting market sentiment and pressuring other non-dollar currencies.

China's ongoing battle to contain COVID-19 cases, with several cities adopting fresh measures, added to pressure on the Chinese currency.

"In addition, concerns of COVID cases rising also weigh on the yuan," Maybank analysts said.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.7287 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix 6.696.

In the spot market, the yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.7398 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.7350 at midday, 210 pips weaker from the previous late session close.

The euro hovered close to a 20-year low near parity to the dollar amid concerns of an energy crisis in Europe.

The biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany began annual maintenance on Monday, with flows expected to stop for 10 days, but governments, markets and companies are worried the shutdown might be extended because of the war in Ukraine.

The single currency EUR=EBS fell as low as $1.0006 on Monday, pushing the dollar index =USD up to 108.47, the highest since October 2002.

The outlook for China's economic recovery has influenced the yuan's recent performance, traders said, while the focus is now on the country's trade data and U.S. inflation.

Recent flare-ups in domestic COVID-19 cases will weigh on the pace of the recovery. Nomura analysts estimate 31 cities were implementing various COVID restrictions as of Monday, up from 11 a week earlier, highlighting "the risk of falling growth."

Markets are closely monitoring U.S. consumer price data due on Wednesday, with economists polled by Reuters expecting the index to print an 8.8% annual rate for June.

The Federal Reserve is expected to lift rates by 75 basis points for a second straight time at its July 26-27 meeting. Fed funds futures traders are pricing for its benchmark rates to rise to 3.50% by March, from 1.58% currently. FEDWATCH

New bank lending in China leapt in June, rising more than expected, while broad credit growth quickened, as the central bank stepped up efforts to revive the pandemic-hit economy.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading -0.19% away from the onshore spot at 6.7475 per dollar.

The yuan market at 4:57AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.7287

6.696

-0.49%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.735

6.714

-0.31%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.09%

Spot change YTD

-5.64%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

22.89%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 103.59 103.64 -0.1 Dollar index 108.44 108.021 0.4 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.7475 -0.19% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.7217 0.10% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com;))

