China's yuan eases as dollar rebounds on higher U.S. yields

SHANGHAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's yuan slipped on Thursday, guided lower by a weaker central bank fixing and as the dollar extended its rebound from a three-year trough.

The greenback rose against major peers on Thursday, supported by higher U.S. yields, as President-elect Joe Biden prepared to outline his plans for massive fiscal stimulus.

The People's Bank of China set its midpoint rate for the currency CNY=PBOC at 6.4746 per dollar prior to market open, 141 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4605.

The spot market CNY=CFXS opened at 6.4688 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4718 at midday, 37 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Traders said China's better-than-expected trade data did not provide much support for the yuan, as the country's comparative economic advantage could fade as the global COVID-19 vaccine rollout helps revive demand elsewhere.

China's exports grew more than expected in December, albeit at a slower pace than the month before, as global demand for its goods remained solid, while import growth quickened, customs data showed on Thursday.

"The dollar index could rise further in the short-term, putting pressure on the yuan, thanks to good news around the vaccine progress and rosier expectations of a global economic recovery," said a trader at a foreign bank.

China needs to innovate its monetary policy tools and improve policy transmission mechanisms to strengthen its international macroeconomic policy coordination, a central bank official said in a research report on Wednesday.

Eyes were also on Sino-U.S. tensions.

The Trump administration has scrapped plans to blacklist Chinese tech giants Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu, four people familiar with the matter said, providing a brief reprieve to Beijing's top corporates amid a broader crackdown by Washington.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index .RXYH, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 95.98, firmer than the previous day's 95.97.

The global dollar index =USD rose to 90.405 from the previous close of 90.296.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.4675 per dollar.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs)CNY1YNDFOR=, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.6023, -1.93% away from the midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate.

The yuan market at 4:04AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.4746

6.4605

-0.22%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.4718

6.4681

-0.06%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.04%

Spot change YTD

0.87%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

27.89%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 95.98 95.97 0.0 Dollar index 90.405 90.296 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.4675 0.07% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.6023 -1.93% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Jindong Zhang and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.