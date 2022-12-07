China's yuan dips on economic worries even as COVID rules ease

SHANGHAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Thursday despite the government loosening rigid COVID-19 rules, with the moves seen largely priced in by a market increasingly worried that the road to economic recovery would be bumpy.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was slightly softer than the previous late session close, trading around 6.9770 per dollar around midday, despite the central bank setting a firmer guidance rate CNY=PBOC prior to market open.

There was little excitement toward China's release of 10-point measures on Wednesday to further ease the COVID-19 curbs.

Under the new policies, rules around testing, quarantine, and lockdowns have been greatly loosened, to aide an economy ravaged by the three-year pandemic.

Traders said the policy pivots were already reflected in exchange rates - the yuan has jumped roughly 5% against the dollar since early November - while the focus now shifts toward how China copes with a likely surge in infections.

Nomura cautioned that "the road to full reopening may still be gradual, painful and bumpy .... as China does not appear to be well prepared for a massive wave of COVID infections."

The brokerage said that China's COVID infection rate is only around 0.13%, which is far from the level needed for herd immunity.

Sentiment was also dented by data released on Wednesday showing China's trade suffered its worst slump in 2-1/2 years in November. Exports contracted 8.7% in November from a year earlier, while imports declined 10.6%.

"We expect exports to shrink at a similar pace in December and the export contraction to continue well into 2023," Nomura predicted.

The yuan market at 0313 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

Divergence from midpoint*

Spot change YTD

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

