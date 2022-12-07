China's yuan dips on economic worries even as COVID rules ease

SHANGHAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Thursday despite the government loosening rigid COVID-19 rules, with the moves seen largely priced in by a market increasingly worried that the road to economic recovery would be bumpy.
The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was slightly softer than the previous late session close, trading around 6.9770 per dollar around midday, despite the central bank setting a firmer guidance rate CNY=PBOC prior to market open.
There was little excitement toward China's release of 10-point measures on Wednesday to further ease the COVID-19 curbs.
Under the new policies, rules around testing, quarantine, and lockdowns have been greatly loosened, to aide an economy ravaged by the three-year pandemic.
Traders said the policy pivots were already reflected in exchange rates - the yuan has jumped roughly 5% against the dollar since early November - while the focus now shifts toward how China copes with a likely surge in infections.
Nomura cautioned that "the road to full reopening may still be gradual, painful and bumpy .... as China does not appear to be well prepared for a massive wave of COVID infections."
The brokerage said that China's COVID infection rate is only around 0.13%, which is far from the level needed for herd immunity.
Sentiment was also dented by data released on Wednesday showing China's trade suffered its worst slump in 2-1/2 years in November. Exports contracted 8.7% in November from a year earlier, while imports declined 10.6%.
"We expect exports to shrink at a similar pace in December and the export contraction to continue well into 2023," Nomura predicted.
The yuan market at 0313 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item
Current
Previous
Change
PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC
Spot yuan CNY=CFXS
Divergence from midpoint*
Spot change YTD
Spot change since 2005 revaluation
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument
Current
Difference from onshore
Offshore spot yuan CNH= *
Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= **
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.
(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.