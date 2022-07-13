China's yuan dips on COVID fears despite trade recovery

SHANGHAI, July 13 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened slightly against the dollar on Wednesday, as concerns over fresh COVID-19 outbreaks offset optimism from the country's trade data.

China's strengthening economic data suggests the world's second-largest economy is on a recovery path despite worries over a potential global recession. Traders are awaiting U.S. inflation data for June for fresh cues for the pace of Federal Reserve tightening, which will impact global money flows.

Onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands at 6.7256 at midday, 27 pips weaker than the previous late session close, despite the central bank setting a firmer midpoint rate CNY=PBOC prior to market open.

China's yuan-denominated exports in the first half of this year increased 13.2% from a year earlier, while imports rose 4.8%, according to a statement from customs on Wednesday.

The customs agency is expected to release dollar-denominated trade figures later in the day.

Many cities in China, including financial hub Shanghai, have stepped up COVID-19 testing and curbs in recent days amid an increase in coronavirus infections.

"Fears of wider lockdowns have knock-on effects on domestic demand and may continue to weigh on the yuan," Maybank wrote in a note.

Reflecting rising depreciation pressure on the yuan, the premium between offshore CNH=D3 and onshore yuan has widened to roughly 100 pips this week, as foreign investors have more liberty to make bearish bets than their onshore counterparts.

Traders are also circumspect ahead of the release of U.S. consumer price data later on Wednesday, which economists polled by Reuters expect to have accelerated by 8.8% on an annual basis, a 40-year peak.

A high inflation print would likely be read by the Fed as a sign they need to continue with aggressive interest rate rises to get on top of surging prices, even if this might push the economy into recession.

Industrial Securities said in a note that the yuan's value will be determined mainly by the COVID-19 situation, China's economic recovery and Sino-U.S. trade relations.

"The market doesn't need to be too worried about massive capital outflows ... as China could be a shelter for investors amid global market volatility," the brokerage wrote.

The yuan market at 0431 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.7282

6.7287

0.01%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.7251

6.7229

-0.03%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.05%

Spot change YTD

-5.50%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

23.07%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 103.5 103.41 0.1 Dollar index 108.165 108.072 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.7331 -0.12% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.707 0.32% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

