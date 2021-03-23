China's yuan dips as Xinjiang sanctions crimp risk sentiment

SHANGHAI, March 23 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Tuesday on lower appetite for the currency after Western governments imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over human rights abuses in Xinjiang and as the dollar remained near recent highs.

The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada are seeking to hold Beijing accountable for mass detentions of Muslim Uighurs in the Xinjiang region of the country's northwest, where the U.S. says China is committing genocide.

China denies all accusations of abuse and responded to the new sanctions with its own punitive measures.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.5075 per dollar, but eased to 6.5098 by midday, 14 pips softer than Monday's late-session close. Qi Gao, Asia FX strategist at Scotiabank, said the imposition of sanctions was the primary driver of the yuan's weakness.

The currency's dip came despite the People's Bank of China setting a firmer daily midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.5036 per dollar, from 6.5191 on Monday.

"Market risk sentiment hasn't been very good recently, and risky currencies have depreciated, which may drive the yuan to weaken," said a trader at a Chinese bank, adding that corporate demand for dollar selling is muted.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 eked out a 4 pip gain against the dollar by midday, firming to 6.5056 per dollar.

Traders said they continue to see support for the dollar, as a firming U.S. recovery lifts yields and boosts the attractiveness of the greenback. Congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is expected to provide more indications of U.S. officials' tolerance for higher yields.

The global dollar index =USD edged up to 91.818 from the previous close of 91.798.

But most expect the yuan to resume its slow march higher.

"We think the impact (of sanctions on the yuan) is temporary and will not be sustainable," said Scotiabank's Gao.

Gao expects the yuan to strengthen to 6.40 per dollar by the end of the year, supported by an improving global outlook, more portfolio and direct investment inflows to China and U.S.-China relations staying "under control".

The yuan market at 4:00 A.M. GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.5036

6.5191

0.24%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.5098

6.5084

-0.02%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.10%

Spot change YTD

0.28%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

27.14%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 96.85 96.84 0.0 Dollar index 91.818 91.798 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.5056 0.06% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.6863 -2.73% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Christian Schmollinger) ((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.