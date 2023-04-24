China's yuan clings to key 6.9/dlr level ahead of Politburo meeting

SHANGHAI, April 25 (Reuters) - China's yuan slipped against the dollar but held near a key threshold on Tuesday, as investors awaited a top policymakers meeting this week for clues on the currency's direction.

"While gross domestic product (GDP) rebounded in Q1, we expect the Politburo meeting to take a cautious view of growth given the lingering concerns about the sustainability of the housing and consumption recoveries," economists at Barclays said in a note, adding that macroeconomic policy was likely to stay accommodative to sustain the recovery.

Sources told Reuters that China nudged banks this month to cut deposit interest rates further, the latest effort to channel vast savings into spending and more productive investment.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.8847 per dollar, 12 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.8835.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.8900 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.8999 at midday, 52 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Traders said the psychologically important 6.9 per dollar continued to offer strong support, as investors pay close attention to China's manufacturing activity data due on Sunday and the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting before making big bets on the local currency.

"If domestic economic data continues to improve, the yuan is likely to gradually appreciate," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

Markets widely expect the Fed to raise rates by another 25 bps FEDWATCH at next week's meeting, but they are seen pausing in June. FRX/

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY fell to 101.315 from the previous close of 101.348, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.9074 per dollar.

The one-year forward value for the offshore yuan CNH1YOR= traded at 6.7399 per dollar, indicating a 2.49% appreciation within 12 months.

The yuan market at 0256 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.8847

6.8835

-0.02%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.8999

6.8947

-0.08%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.22%

Spot change YTD

0.00%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

19.95%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Dollar index 101.315 101.348 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.9074 -0.11% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.7456 2.06% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.