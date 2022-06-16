China's yuan climbs to week high after expected Fed move

SHANGHAI, June 16 (Reuters) - China's yuan climbed to a near one-week high against the dollar on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve delivered its biggest rate hike in decades but flagged that such an outsized increase would not be common.

The dollar eased from a 20-year high against a basket of currencies =USD after the U.S. central bank approved its biggest interest rate hike since 1994, lifting the target federal funds rate by a widely expected 75 basis points to a range of between 1.5% and 1.75%. FRX/

"FOMC decision overnight, while hawkish, helped remove some uncertainty in terms of expected Fed policy path," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.7099 per dollar, 419 pips or 0.6% firmer than the previous fix 6.7518.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.6956 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.7006 at midday, 152 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

"Fed Chairman Powell's comments after the rate hike decision was rather dovish, and that pressured the dollar and supported the yuan," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

Some currency traders and analysts said recent signs of economic recovery from COVID-19 lockdowns, as suggested by a slew of better-than-expected data, including credit lending and activity indicators, continued to lend some support for the yuan.

"The Chinese economy is likely to further recover and recover at a stronger pace towards the end of this year," said Li Lin, head of global markets research for Asia at MUFG Bank.

"With uncertainties still at large in the near term, we maintain our view that USD/CNY will be rangebound around 6.70 level for the rest of Q2, and we expect USD/CNY to decline to 6.64 by the end of 2022 on a gradual and persistent recovery in the Chinese economy, along with a weaker dollar in H2."

The yuan market at 0403 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.7099

6.7518

0.62%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.7006

6.7158

0.23%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.14%

Spot change YTD

-5.16%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

23.52%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 101.9 101.77 0.1 Dollar index 104.952 105.158 -0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.705 -0.07% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.6997 0.15% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

