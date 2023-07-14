China's yuan climbs to month high on PBOC support, weaker dollar

By Georgina Lee

HONG KONG, July 14 (Reuters) - China's yuan strengthened to a one-month high on Friday against a broadly weaker dollar, as the central bank assured it would continue to stabilise the currency from further sharp slides.

If the momentum is sustained, the Chinese currency is set for a second week of gains when trading ends later on Friday. For the week, the yuan has risen 1.2%.

The central bank has ample policy tools and will step up "counter cyclical" adjustments, Liu Guoqiang, deputy governor of China's central bank, told a press conference in Beijing on Friday.

The central bank will also use policy tools such as reserve requirement ratio and prevent sharp fluctuations in the yuan.

"The yuan seemed to be stabilising in recent days," said Tao Wang, chief China economist at UBS in a client note, adding it was supported by factors such as signs of the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) engagement as well as a weakening dollar index.

The PBOC set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.1318 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix of 7.1527. It has set the fixing stronger than market expectations every day this week.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1399 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1378 at midday, 107 pips stronger than the previous late session close and 0.08% weaker than the midpoint.

The spot rate is currently allowed to trade with a range 2% above or below the official fixing on any given day.

While the PBOC offered similar reassurances via state media earlier this month, Liu's comments come amid rising expectations the widening interest rate gap between the U.S. and China will soon start to narrow. That wide yield gap has been weighing on the yuan.

The global dollar index .DXY fell to 99.646 from the previous close of 99.77, hovering at 15-month lows as markets wagered the Federal Reserve was close to the end of its rate hike cycle due to easing inflation.

U.S. producer prices barely rose in June and the annual increase in producer inflation was the smallest in nearly three years, data showed on Thursday.

"A growing expectation for an end to the U.S. interest rate hike cycle is causing many traders to position for a weaker dollar," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

UBS expects the yuan to climb to 6.9 to 7 per dollar by the end of the year.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 0.06% weaker than the onshore spot at 7.1421 per dollar.

The one-year forward value for the offshore yuan CNH1YOR= traded at 6.9343 per dollar, indicating a roughly 3.00% appreciation within 12 months.

The yuan market at 0320 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

Divergence from midpoint*

Spot change YTD

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Georgina Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((Georgina.Lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

