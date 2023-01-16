China's yuan breaches key level to reach 6-month highs, buoyed by heavy inflows

Repeats to fix error in formatting

SHANGHAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - China's yuan breached a key threshold and rose to a new six-month high against the dollar on Monday, as it benefited from continued capital inflows thanks to post-pandemic economic recovery hopes.

Both the onshore and offshore yuan strengthened past the psychologically important 6.7 per dollar in morning deals, as Beijing's unexpected ditching of its zero-COVID policy in December underpinned strong foreign fund inflows through the Stock Connect link.

Foreigners bought a net 64 billion yuan ($9.55 billion) worth of Chinese stocks via the Stock Connect Scheme in the first two weeks of this year, and these inflows increased again on Monday. .SS

"A domestic-driven growth bounce starting in Q2 through the rest of the year is widely anticipated, providing a tailwind for China assets," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.7135 per dollar, 158 pips or 0.24% firmer than the previous fix of 6.7292, the strongest since July 11.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.6950 per dollar and rose to a high of 6.6898 at one point, the strongest level since July 5. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.6977, 23 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 followed suit and hit a six-month high. It last traded at 6.7061 per dollar around midday.

The UBS Chief Investment Office (CIO) said "China's reopening could result in above-trend economic growth in the second half of this year" and support the yuan.

The investment bank revised its year-end yuan forecast up to 6.5 per dollar from 6.7 previously.

Separately, China's central bank stepped up liquidity injections earlier in the session, offering more loans to some banks through its medium-term lending facility - a move that comes ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holidays which begin on Jan. 21. But the PBOC kept the borrowing cost unchanged for the fifth straight month.

The steady policy rate and prospects that the Federal Reserve is close to ending its rate hikes cycle pressured the yield gap between the world's two largest economy. FRX/

The gap between the benchmark 10-year Chinese government bonds CN10YT=RR and their U.S. counterpart US10YT=RR stood at around 58 basis points (bps) on Monday, sharply down from 95 bps at end of last year.

"The Fed is about to finalize its tightening cycle, it makes sense to expect the U.S.-China rates differentials to narrow, particularly as recession risk is mounting in the U.S.," said Zhou Hao, chief economist at Guotai Junan International.

"From China's side, while we do expect further policy easing by the Chinese central bank in the coming year, improving expectations on economic growth suggests that market interest rates for CNY are biased to the upside," he added, expecting upside room in the one-year CNH swap points CNH1Y= to -1,000 pips.

The yuan market at 0318 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.7135

6.7292

0.23%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.6977

6.7

0.03%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.24%

Spot change YTD

3.02%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

23.57%

Key indexes:

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 101.851 102.204 -0.4 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.7061 -0.13% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.57 2.18% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

