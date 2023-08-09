China's yuan bounces from 3-week low on firmer fix, state bank buying

Adds details, comments and table

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan bounced from a three-week low against the dollar on Wednesday, as a firmer-than-expected official midpoint rate offset weakness from disappointing inflation data, while state banks also lent support.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band at 7.1588 per U.S. dollar, 23 pips weaker than the previous fix of 7.1565 and the lowest since July 12.

However, the fixing was much stronger than market expectations, traders and analysts said. It was also 610 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate, the widest such discrepancy since July 26, a sign investors interpreted as authorities' discomfort with excessive weakness in the local currency.

Such dollar selling also comes as China's consumer prices posted their first annual decline in more than two years in July, while factory gate prices extended their falls, as lacklustre demand weighed on the economy.

"Given the base remained high last year, CPI will hardly rebound significantly in the second half of the year," said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ.

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1588

7.1565

-0.03%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.2077

7.2199

0.17%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.68%

Spot change YTD

-4.27%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

14.83%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 102.46 102.528 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from the official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.2206 -0.18% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.9947 2.35% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects the difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Tom Westbrook; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Jamie Freed) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

