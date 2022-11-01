China's yuan bounces from 15-year low as dollar bulls retreat

Updates to close

SHANGHAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China's yuan rose on Tuesday, bouncing off a near 15-year low against the U.S. dollar, as investors sold off the safe-haven greenback amid an improvement in investor sentiment.

Currency traders took the breach of the key 7.2 per dollar level in the central bank fixing as a sign authorities were comfortable with further weakness.

As a result, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.3201 per dollar and quickly touched 7.3280, the lowest since Dec. 26, 2007.

The Fed's aggressive monetary tightening has supported the greenback and U.S. yields in recent months, and investors are now weighing the odds of a less aggressive Fed tightening.

Rapid fall of the yuan Rapid fall of the yuanhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3sP1RvA

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Graphics by Sumanta Sen; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, Christian Schmollinger, and Sam Holmes)

