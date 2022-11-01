China's yuan bounces from 15-year low as dollar bulls retreat

Adds graphics and background

SHANGHAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China's yuan bounced off a near 15-year low against the dollar and into the black in late trade afternoon on Tuesday, amid a broader greenback selloff and as general investor sentiment improved.

The dollar eased in global trade against most of its major peers while sharp rebounds in both mainland and Hong Kong stocks bolstered appetite for the Chinese currency. .SS

Currency traders took the breach of the key 7.2 per dollar level in the central bank fixing as a sign authorities were comfortable with further weakness.

As a result, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.3201 per dollar and quickly touched 7.3280, the lowest since Dec. 26, 2007.

The Fed's aggressive monetary tightening has supported the greenback and U.S. yields in recent months, and fresh clues on the future pace of rate hikes could affect other major currencies.

Separately, foreign investors turned net buyers in China's onshore yuan-denominated bond market in October, a person close to the foreign exchange regulator said, after eight straight months of outflows.

Rapid fall of the yuan Rapid fall of the yuanhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3sP1RvA

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Graphics by Sumanta Sen; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, Christian Schmollinger and Sam Holmes)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.