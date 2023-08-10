China's yuan barely budges ahead of U.S. inflation data

SHANGHAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China's yuan was little moved on Thursday, with market participants waiting for U.S. inflation data due later in the day and Chinese credit data expected sometime soon.

An executive order signed by President Joe Biden on Wednesday that will prohibit some new U.S. investment in China in sensitive technologies like computer chips, did not elicit much market reaction for the yuan, traders and analysts said.

"The range of restrictions will be relatively narrow and its impact on capital inflows to China and the yuan should prove to be limited," said Ken Cheung Kin Tai, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1576 per U.S. dollar. That was 12 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.1588.

The fix continued to come in stronger than expectations, a sign that market participants have interpreted as authorities' discomfort over yuan weakness. Thursday's official guidance was 447 pips firmer than a Reuters' estimate of 7.2023.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.2060 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.2102 at midday, 12 pips stronger than the previous late session close.

Maybank analysts said in a note that while the U.S. Federal Reserve's tightening cycle is expected to come to an end soon, data such as the U.S. CPI figures out on Thursday could still upend those expectations and potentially affect the yuan in the near-term.

As of midday, the global dollar index .DXY was trading at 102.466, down from its previous close of 102.49.

Offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 127 pips weaker than onshore spot at 7.2229 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0246 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1576

7.1588

0.02%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.2102

7.2114

0.02%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.73%

Spot change YTD

-4.30%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

14.79%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 102.466 102.49 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.2229 -0.18% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.9995 2.26% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Edwina Gibbs) ((Li.Gu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.