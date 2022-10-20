US Markets

China's YMTC denies reports it took part in meeting on chip curbs

Josh Horwitz Reuters
SHANGHAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chinese chip maker YMTC denied media reports stating it participated in an emergency meeting held by China's industry ministry to discuss the impact of U.S. sanctions, according to a company statement published late on Thursday.

