China's YMTC denies reports it took part in meeting on chip curbs

SHANGHAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chinese chip maker YMTC denied media reports stating it participated in an emergency meeting held by China's industry ministry to discuss the impact of U.S. sanctions, according to a company statement published late on Thursday.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Josh.Horwitz@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830007;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.